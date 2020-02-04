LGBTQ discrimination in health care: Austin health leaders want to fix it

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A community organization is gearing up for a vote that could have a big impact on public health and public money.

Central Health is the health care taxing district for Travis County.

Each year, members of its policy council vote on one policy they’d like to focus on.

This year, the top two contenders are improving data-gathering in Austin and improving healthcare for the LGBTQ community.

Alberto Barragan is the health promotion director of AIDS Services of Austin.

He says he’s experienced a gap in the health care system.

“Every time I go to the doctor I have to weigh when I’m going to tell them and how I’m going to bring it up,” he says.

It’s not an uncommon struggle.

“We hear a lot from the LGBT youth; the last time they went to the doctor, the doctor just assumed they were having heterosexual sex or they were never asked if they needed to get an HIV test,” Barragan says.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, 56% of lesbian, gay, and bisexual people have experienced discrimination in health care.

That number jumps to 70% for transgender people.

“How do we create environments where people feel safe and secure and know that they can disclose that they’re part of the LGBT+ community and know that they’re going to get the same kind of service or they won’t be judged?” Barragan says.

Central Health is looking into changing that throughout Travis County.

“Pursuing the Human Rights Campaign Healthcare Equality Index. This is a national tool for benchmarking LGBTQ care in healthcare settings,” says Megan Cermak, Central Health’s community and population health strategy manager.

Right now, only two clinics in Austin are accredited through the Human Rights Campaign’s HEI.

People’s Community Clinic is one of them.

The center was listed as a 2019 LGBTQ healthcare equality leader.

RBJ public health center is also accredited.

This week, members of a Central Health coalition will vote whether to make that accreditation across all clinics the priority for 2020.

What would that look like?

“We would probably have training so that our providers are more equipped. We would probably have markings within all of the healthcare settings so that people would know that it’s an LGBTQ-friendly clinic. There would also be more benefits for same-sex couples when it comes to medical decision-making and health care for their children,” Cermak explains.

“This is a great step to take. Once you normalize this, then we can start working on some of the other issues, as well,” Barragan says.

Other policy options

The council may also decide demographic data gathering should be the 2020 priority because having more accurate demographic numbers might inform future priorities.

“We have very little data about what the LGBTQ population of our community looks like, the Asian-American community in Travis County, we just have such little data. So, if we were to tap into the people that the city of Austin were serving, we could get a bigger picture,” Cermak says.

Cermak says the third policy on the table is a ban on all flavored tobacco products in Travis County.

However, she says their early research ranks that idea as the least feasible.

Members are set to pick a policy Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Cermak expects about 40 of 85 members to show up for the vote.

Track record

Central Health’s policy council has helped implement three initiatives.

In 2017, the council helped ban vaping in public spaces in the city of Austin.

Members voted on the policy in 2016, then worked on the ordinance passed by city leaders prohibiting electronic smoking devices anywhere where tobacco smoking is banned.

Also in 2017, the council worked with Manor and Leander school districts to implement a new recess policy.

For its third initiative in 2018, Central Health’s policy council implemented an HIV screening opt-out policy at clinics.

That means all patients are tested for HIV unless they explicitly decline.