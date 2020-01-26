Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
Rodney Reed
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Firefighters tackling RV blaze in Round Rock, nearby RVs evacuated
Top Stories
City of Austin asks UT to extend lease for Lions Municipal Golf Course
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for starting homeless camp fire that left man dead
Dark cloud looms over new artists celebrating at Grammys
Medical masks in high demand in Central Texas after reported cases of coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
A History of Mass Violence
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
Texas Longhorns
More Than the Score
High School Sports
2020 Olympics
Cowboys
The Big Game
Studio 512
Simple Health
About KXAN Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Spirit of Caring
Search
Search
Search
Health
Medical masks in high demand in Central Texas after reported cases of coronavirus
Trending Stories
Medical masks in high demand in Central Texas after reported cases of coronavirus
Two storms in the 7Day forecast
VIDEO: Thief caught stealing 300 pounds of meat from south Austin barbecue trailer
‘I stabbed 5 people’: Woman confesses to multiple downtown assaults, police say
Tapeworm removed from Austin man’s brain after months of headaches
Don't Miss
Big growth in Austin is coming soon, report says
Texas is one of the most uneducated states in the U.S., study says
How secure are Austin’s bars? San Antonio shooting raises questions
Police: Man high on ‘shrooms’ ‘pistol-whipped’ transgender woman who then wrestled the gun away
Georgetown family faces lawsuit over playscape for terminally ill son