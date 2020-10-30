Hays County Election Results

Skip to content
KXAN Austin
Austin
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Report It
Watch KXAN Newscasts
KXAN Live
Local Election
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Coronavirus
Racial Justice & Equality Movement
2021 Remarkable Women
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Austin-Travis County expected to begin easing eviction ban on Saturday
No appointments needed to get COVID-19 vaccine at COTA, 4 other sites
Video
Police: Ex-UT student broke into dorm rooms, committed ‘sexual acts’ with victims’ property
‘It’s absolute crap’: Heated exchange at Texas Capitol after lawmaker tries to push election bill through without a hearing
COVID-19
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine
Vaccine Rollout Investigations
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Blog: College During COVID-19
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Donate to Help Feed Central Texas
Weather & Traffic
Weather
Forecast
Traffic
Watch KXAN Weather & Traffic
Weather & Traffic Q&As
Allergy
Low Water Crossings
Driving Conditions
Alerts
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Podcasts
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout Investigations
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Nursing Home Investigations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Racial Profiling: A Failure to Report
Bargaining the Badge
Dead & Undone | A Catalyst Project
Locked in Limbo
Pipeline Exposure
Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
Texas Longhorns
Austin FC
High School Football
More Than the Score
Silver Star Nation
Astros
NFL Draft
Cowboys
Video Game News
2021 Olympics
Masters Report
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
Buy Local
Kids & Pets
512 Experts
Food & Drink
Fashion & Beauty
Home & Garden
Arts & Entertainment
Retire Ready
Simple Health
Fitness
Nutrition
Mind and Body
Medical
Financial
About KXAN Simple Health
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
Watch KXAN Newscasts
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Texas’ Remarkable Women for 2020
Home for the Holidays
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hays County Election Results
All Results
•
Live Blog
•
Latest News
•
Travis County Results
•
Williamson County Results
•
Hays County Results
•
Burnet County Results
2020 Hays County Elections
City of Kyle Proposition A approved, looks to create new police headquarters
Cutler re-elected to Hays County Sheriff against Kyle city councilman
Video
Kyle mayoral race to go to runoff with Tenorio, Mitchell
Hays county residents approve $75 million park proposition
Kyle residents will see park improvements, festival ground with passage of $10 million proposition
More 2020 Hays County Elections
Tracking the Coronavirus
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
DATA: There are 3,577 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Wednesday
DATA: One third of adult Texans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Burnet County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Coronavirus cases data for San Saba County
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Baby foxes, racoons and owls in Austin couple’s back yard give snapshot of Central Texas wildlife
Video
More wet weather in the forecast through Saturday
Video
VIDEO: Mammatus clouds spotted over Hill Country
Video
APD seeks man reported missing 44 years after disappearing, niece says it’s time for closure
Video
Police: Ex-UT student broke into dorm rooms, committed ‘sexual acts’ with victims’ property
Don't Miss
‘Don’t reach! Don’t reach!’ Austin police release video showing officer shooting, killing man
Video
Baby foxes, racoons and owls in Austin couple’s back yard give snapshot of Central Texas wildlife
Video
LIST: The Texas Longhorns to be potentially picked in the 2021 NFL Draft
Video
Here’s what you need to know to vote in May 1 election
Video
Aloha! New nonstop flights from Austin to Hawaii take off