AUSTIN (KXAN) – Whether they look like a bunny, dinosaur or a fire truck; clouds can take on some truly unique shapes. Some clouds form under special conditions and really stand out.
In this First Warning Weather University lesson, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans takes a closer look at two clouds: the Mammatus cloud and the Undulatus Asperatus cloud.
What you’ll learn in this lesson:
- What is a cloud made of?
- How do thunderstorms help mammatus clouds form?
- How recent have scientists discovered a new cloud?