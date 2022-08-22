AUSTIN (KXAN) — Everyone knows roads get slicker when it rains, but do you know why? In this First Warning Weather University lesson, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans takes a closer look at the forces driving you off the road.
What you’ll learn in this First Warning Weather University lesson:
- What is the Coefficient of Friction?
- What happens to your tires when they meet water?
- Why it is more dangerous when it rains following a dry spell?
Learn more from Weather U:
- What is a rain bomb and why do they dump so much rain?
- What is fog and why does it make it hard to drive?
- What is a chance of rain?