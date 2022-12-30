AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas has seen record-breaking dry periods in the last several years, and it isn’t the only state. Droughts are becoming more common and more severe as a direct result of climate change.

Drier climates are impacting not only our water supply, but our businesses and recreation.

In this First Warning Weather University lesson, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans takes a closer look at why droughts are intensifying and why it is bad for all of us.

In this FWWU lesson you will learn: