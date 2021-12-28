What is a Virga? Understanding the unusual weather pattern

AUSTIN (KXAN) – You’ve likely seen one before even if you didn’t know it: a Virga. In this First Warning Weather University lesson, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans explains this unusual weather pattern and why it can be troublesome for pilots.
In this First Warning Weather University lesson you will learn:
- What is a virga?
- How does it form?
- How a virga can create wind gusts?
More from First Warning Weather University:
- Why do the trees change color in the fall? It is all about hungry trees eating sunlight.
- How about another mysterious weather phenomenon: sprites! What exactly are they and why do they look like jellyfish?
- Ever see tons of rain happening really quickly? This is called a rain bomb and they can be really dangerous.