AUSTIN (KXAN) – It can be 70-degrees outside, but you could be under a Winter Storm Watch. There could also be just a few clouds in the sky and you could be under a Tornado Watch. Understanding what a watch is and how it becomes a warning can be a little tricky.

In this First Warning Weather University lesson, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans explains the difference between a watch and a warning and why it is important to understand the difference.