AUSTIN (KXAN) – One of the most damaging winds isn’t always produced by a severe storm, but a little rain cloud: straight line winds. In this First Warning Weather University lesson, chief meteorologist David Yeomans explains straight line winds and introduces you to a new character to FWWU, Windy.
In this First Warning Weather University lesson you will learn:
- What’s the difference between a tornado and straight line winds?
- What causes these winds to blow so hard?
- Can wind speed make a storm severe?