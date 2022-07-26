AUSTIN (KXAN) – One of the most damaging winds isn’t always produced by a severe storm, but a little rain cloud: straight line winds. In this First Warning Weather University lesson, chief meteorologist David Yeomans explains straight line winds and introduces you to a new character to FWWU, Windy.

In this First Warning Weather University lesson you will learn:

  • What’s the difference between a tornado and straight line winds?
  • What causes these winds to blow so hard?
  • Can wind speed make a storm severe?