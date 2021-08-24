Sprites: the mysterious and magical lightning phenomenon explained

AUSTIN (KXAN) – We’re not talking about the soda or the fairy, but sprites are a strange event that occurs miles above the surface during some lightning storms. Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans explains them in this First Warning Weather University lesson.

What you’ll learning in this First Warning Weather University lesson:

What causes sprites?

Where so sprites occur?

Why sprites are so rare and hard to see?

More from First Warning Weather University:

