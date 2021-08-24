PEC-and-Toyota

Sprites: the mysterious and magical lightning phenomenon explained

First Warning Weather University

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – We’re not talking about the soda or the fairy, but sprites are a strange event that occurs miles above the surface during some lightning storms. Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans explains them in this First Warning Weather University lesson.

What you’ll learning in this First Warning Weather University lesson:

  • What causes sprites?
  • Where so sprites occur?
  • Why sprites are so rare and hard to see?

More from First Warning Weather University:

We’ve talked about unusual weather events in the past. Learn more about powerful rain bombs and unusual cloud formations. Also, you can learn more about one of the most dangerous weather events: a landslide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

99° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 99° 75°

Wednesday

99° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 99° 76°

Thursday

96° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 96° 75°

Friday

95° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 95° 74°

Saturday

95° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 95° 75°

Sunday

96° / 76°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 96° 76°

Monday

94° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

88°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

92°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

94°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

96°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
96°

98°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
98°

99°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
99°

99°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
99°

97°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
97°

94°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

90°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

88°

9 PM
Clear
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Clear
0%
86°

84°

11 PM
Clear
1%
84°

82°

12 AM
Clear
1%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
2%
81°

79°

2 AM
Clear
3%
79°

78°

3 AM
Clear
4%
78°

77°

4 AM
Clear
5%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
6%
76°

76°

6 AM
Clear
7%
76°

75°

7 AM
Clear
7%
75°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
76°

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss