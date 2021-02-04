Skip to content
Seasons
FWWU: Why do pipes burst when they freeze?
FWWU: Why do bridges freeze first in icy weather?
FWWU: How does snow form?
FWWU: Why does sound travel further in the cold?
FWWU: What is Saharan dust?
Tracking the Coronavirus
COVID-19 Wrap-Up: When will people be able to schedule appointments through APH for 2nd vaccine doses?
DATA: There are 5,286 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Tuesday
DATA: 20 percent of Texans have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Travis County reports 1,661 active COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths
Hays County has 559 active coronavirus cases, 221 COVID-19-related deaths
Williamson County reports 2,420 active coronavirus cases, 401 deaths
Bastrop County has 806 active cases of coronavirus, 80 deaths
Blanco County has 70 active COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths
Caldwell County has 543 active cases of COVID-19, 87 deaths
Fayette County has 53 COVID-19 deaths; 180 active cases
Gillespie County reporting 47 active cases of coronavirus, 48 deaths
Lampasas County has 231 active cases of COVID-19; 30 deaths
Lee County confirms 210 active cases of COVID-19 in area and 36 deaths
Llano County has 163 active COVID-19 cases; 48 deaths
Mason County reports 17 active cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths
Milam County has 35 active COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths
More Coronavirus Live Blogs
Trending Stories
Texas mask mandate ends Wednesday — but that could change
Texans 50 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting March 15
LIST: Where to register for COVID-19 vaccine waitlists in Central Texas
Stimulus checks approved: How much will you get and when will you get it?
Austin to keep mask mandate, but has little in the means of enforcement
Don't Miss
1 in 5 in Central Texas won’t wear a mask starting Wednesday, majority will mask up ‘for a long time’
People threaten to call ICE on staff of Houston Mexican restaurant after choice to keep mask requirement
Which grocery stores will require masks — and which won’t
Which fitness gyms in Texas will require masks — and which won’t
LIST: Where to register for COVID-19 vaccine waitlists in Central Texas
