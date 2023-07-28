AUSTIN (KXAN) – Making a wish on a shooting star is easy if you know when to look up. Each year, thousands of meteors rain down on Earth. The majority of these are small, the size of a grain of sand, and they can create dazzling light shows in our night sky.

In this First Warning Weather University lesson, chief meteorologist David Yeomans takes a closer look at meteor showers and how they happen.

In this lesson you will learn:

What is a meteor?

Where do they come from?

When are the biggest meteor showers each year?

