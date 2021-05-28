PEC-and-Toyota

LESSON: Why do hurricanes steer toward the United States

First Warning Weather University

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — They’re the most powerful storm on the planet and they form half a world away, but they always seem to aim at the United States. In this First Warning Weather University lesson, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans explains the forces that steer hurricanes.

What you’ll learn:

  • How explorers sailed the ocean?
  • Why Bermuda is so important to hurricanes?
  • How you can predict where a hurricane will make landfall based on the month?

What’s the deal with hurricanes?

There have been a few FWWU lessons about hurricanes. Want to learn how hurricanes form? David will walk you through it. Hurricanes are also getting more intense because of climate change. David explains why.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss