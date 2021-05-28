LESSON: Why do hurricanes steer toward the United States

AUSTIN (KXAN) — They’re the most powerful storm on the planet and they form half a world away, but they always seem to aim at the United States. In this First Warning Weather University lesson, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans explains the forces that steer hurricanes.
What you’ll learn:
- How explorers sailed the ocean?
- Why Bermuda is so important to hurricanes?
- How you can predict where a hurricane will make landfall based on the month?
What’s the deal with hurricanes?
There have been a few FWWU lessons about hurricanes. Want to learn how hurricanes form? David will walk you through it. Hurricanes are also getting more intense because of climate change. David explains why.