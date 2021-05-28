LESSON: Why do hurricanes steer toward the United States

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Movie theatres have been limping along through the pandemic, but now they are poised for a full comeback as many have reopened their doors to large crowds once again.

The Alamo Drafthouse closed all five of its Austin locations in March 2020, but now they are slowly reopening all locations once again. Two locations were able to reopen last summer, allowing private viewings and limited capacity, but Alamo hopes with more people getting vaccinated, even more movie fans will show up.