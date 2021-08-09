LESSON: What are dust devils?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – They’re miniature tornadoes with winds of up to 75 mph, but they form when there isn’t a cloud in the sky — dust devils. In this First Warning Weather University lesson, chief meteorologist David Yeomans explains the science behind this phenomenon.
What you’ll learn in this lesson:
- Why wind is bad for a dust devil?
- Why dust devils rotate?
- Where you can find dust devils on other planets?
