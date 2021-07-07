PEC-and-Toyota

LESSON: Earth’s 6th extinction level event is already happening — can it be stopped?

First Warning Weather University

AUSTIN (KXAN) – We are in the middle of an extinction level event, where 85% of the species on Earth may not survive. In this First Warning Weather University lesson, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans takes a closer look at Earth’s previous extinction level events, like the one that killed the dinosaurs, and what they can teach us about the one we’re in right now: Climate Change.

In this lesson you will learn:

  • What makes something an extinction level event?
  • How long it takes to recover from one of these events?
  • Are we living through one now?

Sorry about the sad lesson. Here are some happier lessons you might be interested in:

