FWWU: Why are those clouds so weird?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Clouds can form in some truly amazing ways. In this First Warning Weather University Lesson, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans explains how clouds form and takes a closer look at some pancake, wave and tubular clouds around the world.

Clouds can look really different every single day. They form when tiny water droplets or ice crystals bunch up together in the sky. But sometimes, conditions in the atmosphere can cause them to group up in really interesting ways.

These unique types of clouds get special names — and we’re not just talking about stratus, cirrus, and cumulus clouds.

One of these clouds — a lenticular cloud — sometimes even gets mistaken for a UFO.

David explains this very interesting cloud as well as clouds called kelvin-helmholtz and morning glory.