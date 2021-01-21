FWWU: What is a rain bomb?

First Warning Weather University

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – They sound explosive and can be really dangerous, but they’re not exactly what you might think they are. Meteorologist David Yeomans takes a closer look at rain bombs in this First Warning Weather University lesson.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss