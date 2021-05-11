FWWU: What are high and low pressure systems?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Anytime you watch the news, you likely hear the terms “High” and “Low” pressure systems, but probably have no idea what they are.

In this First Warning Weather University lesson, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans walks you through how the systems work and the role they play in severe weather.

What you’ll learn:

What is the weight of air?

How does air move in a high pressure system?

Which type of pressure system can cause severe weather?

You can view other lessons from First Warning Weather University on our website.