First Warning Weather University: David Yeomans teaches about ‘Flash Flood Alley’

First Warning Weather University

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Why is central Texas known as “Flash Flood Alley”?

KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans answered that question in a live version of First Warning Weather University on Friday morning.

Yeomans joined KXAN digital anchor Will DuPree for the lesson as well as a Q&A session afterward on our Facebook page and on KXAN.com.

People asked Yeomans questions via the comments section on the Facebook Live feed, and he tried to answer as many as he could.

For more First Warning Weather University videos, check out our website.

