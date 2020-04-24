First Warning Weather University: David Yeomans explains why the sky is blue

First Warning Weather University

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Have you ever wondered why the sky is blue?

KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans answered that question Friday in a live version of First Warning Weather University.

Yeomans joined KXAN digital anchor Will DuPree for the lesson, as well as a Q&A session afterward, on our Facebook page and on KXAN.com.

People asked Yeomans questions via the comments section on the Facebook Live feed, and he tried to answer as many as he could.

For more First Warning Weather University videos, check out our website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Friday

97° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 97° 61°

Saturday

82° / 56°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 82° 56°

Sunday

85° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 85° 62°

Monday

87° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 87° 69°

Tuesday

89° / 66°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 20% 89° 66°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 30% 84° 62°

Thursday

83° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 83° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

94°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

96°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

97°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

97°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
97°

92°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

84°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
73°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

65°

1 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
0%
63°

63°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

62°

5 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

6 AM
Clear
0%
61°

61°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss