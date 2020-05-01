First Warning Weather University: David Yeomans explains how weather balloons work

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The First Warning Weather University live stream with Meteorologist David Yeomans and Will DuPree will dive into how weather balloons work, and why they are important.

Weather stations all over the globe observe weather on the ground. However, the atmosphere is a vast, deep, three-dimensional space, and weather occurs from ground-level up to 50,000 feet in the sky! That’s why it is important to observe the weather not only on the ground, but up in the sky, too.

Learn how weather balloons work and how they help meteorologists forecast the weather in First Warning Weather University live at 9:30 a.m.

Yeomans will join DuPree for the lesson, as well as a Q&A session afterward, on our Facebook page and on KXAN.com.

People can ask Yeomans questions via the comments section on the Facebook Live feed, and he will try to answer as many as he can.

