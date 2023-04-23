MASON, Texas (KXAN) — Strong storms throughout the Hill Country Saturday night brought large hail to Mason County, with one KXAN viewer reporting damages to their property.

KXAN noted 15 reports of hail from Saturday night’s storms. A severe thunderstorm in the San Saba region began just after 5:15 p.m. Saturday, bringing with it heavy rain, lightning and hail. A few locations in Cherokee also reported hail one inch in diameter, or about the size of a quarter.

Active storms rolled through both Llano and Mason counties, with four reports of hail in Mason County alone. The largest hailstone measured 2.50′ in diameter.

On Sunday, a Mason-based KXAN viewer noted the aftermath to their property from “golf ball size hail,” which included broken windows and downed tree limbs.

A Mason-based KXAN viewer noted the aftermath to their property from “golf ball size hail,” which included broken windows and downed tree limbs. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

A Mason-based KXAN viewer noted the aftermath to their property from “golf ball size hail,” which included broken windows and downed tree limbs. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

A Mason-based KXAN viewer noted the aftermath to their property from “golf ball size hail,” which included broken windows and downed tree limbs. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

A Mason-based KXAN viewer noted the aftermath to their property from “golf ball size hail,” which included broken windows and downed tree limbs. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

KXAN’s First Warning Weather team forecasts a possible round of potentially severe thunderstorms Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center currently anticipates the I-35 corridor and eastward could be under a slight severe weather risk Tuesday. The Hill Country is currently listed as a marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday, based on current models.