AUSTIN (KXAN) – Eclipses happen every year, but they’re not always the same. With two happening over Central Texas in the next few months, we wanted to take a closer look at what makes them special.

In this First Warning Weather University lesson, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans takes a closer look, safely of course, at an eclipse.

In this FWWU lesson you will learn:

  • What are the two types of eclipse?
  • What causes them to be different?
  • When each of these eclipses happen?

You can also learn more about eclipses and the impact they’ll have on our area: