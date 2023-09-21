AUSTIN (KXAN) – Eclipses happen every year, but they’re not always the same. With two happening over Central Texas in the next few months, we wanted to take a closer look at what makes them special.
In this First Warning Weather University lesson, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans takes a closer look, safely of course, at an eclipse.
In this FWWU lesson you will learn:
- What are the two types of eclipse?
- What causes them to be different?
- When each of these eclipses happen?
You can also learn more about eclipses and the impact they’ll have on our area:
- Two of the world’s best eclipse chasers share tips for observing them.
- How will the eclipses impact your local school?
- How long will the eclipse last in your area?