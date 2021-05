AUSTIN (KXAN) – From Dracula’s castle to Sherlock Holmes’ mysterious moors, nothing creates atmosphere quite like a little a fog. In this First Warning Weather University lesson, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans explains this horror movie trope.

Watch the video above for the full lesson.

In this First Warning Weather University lesson you will learn:

What is water vapor?

Why does fog float?

What is the difference between smog and fog?

