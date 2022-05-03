AUSTIN (KXAN) — The seasons dictate a lot about our lives. From the clothes we wear to the activities we do. Whether you love gardening, swimming, skiing or apple picking, you can’t ignore the seasons.
But why do we have them?
In this First Warning Weather University lesson, chief meteorologist David Yeomans explains what causes the seasons.
What you learn in this First Warning Weather University lesson:
- How the sun impacts our seasons.
- Why summer and winter are not the same everywhere on Earth.
- The catastrophic event that’s responsible for our wonky seasons.