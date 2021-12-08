Autumn leaves are falling; here’s why they’re so colorful

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Autumn is in full swing, even if some unseasonably warm weather is still hanging around. With the season comes cooler temps, shorter days and beautiful fall foliage. In this First Warning Weather University lesson, chief meteorologist David Yeomans takes a closer look at why tree leaves change color every year.
In this First Warning Weather University lesson you’ll learn:
- The real color of a leaf.
- How trees digest sunlight.
- What causes leaves to fall off trees.
Learn more in the FWWU:
- As the temperature dips, you’ll need to know why you should wrap your pipes.
- Colder temperatures also mean that sound travels further.
- Bridges freeze before other roads in icy temperatures and there’s a good reason for that.