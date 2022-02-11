Austin is frequently hotter than the Hill Country — here’s why

AUSTIN (KXAN) – It isn’t unusual for temperatures in Austin to be a few degrees warmer than the surrounding counties. There’s a reason for this, and it’s called the urban heat island effect.
In this First Warning Weather University lesson, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans explains the urban heat island effect and what it means to communities around the world.
What you’ll learn in this First Warning Weather University lesson:
- How trees help cool an area down.
- What types of construction absorb heat.
- How you car helps trap heat in your city.