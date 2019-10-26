WATCH LIVE: Western New Mexico vs. Texas A&M-Commerce football

The NCAA Division II matchup is being played at Texas A&M-Commerce
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in partnership with the Lone Star Conference is broadcasting and live streaming four NCAA Division II Matchups.
Below is the schedule for the live streams:
|Date
|Time
|Teams
|Oct. 26
|3 p.m. CT
|Western New Mexico at Texas A&M Commerce
|Nov. 2
|2 p.m. CT
|Midwestern State at Tarleton State
|Nov. 9
|3 p.m. CT
|West Texas A&M at Texas A&M Kingsville
|Nov. 16
|3 p.m. CT
|Texas A&M Commerce at Angelo State