UT cheerleaders and Hook ‘Em help get KXAN ready for the LSU game Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the UT cheer squad and mascot Hook ‘Em visited the morning team to help them get rowdy before the big show off against LSU Saturday evening.

No. 9 ranked UT will face off against No. 6 LSU Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game has sparked attention from spectators across the country, including ESPN’s College GameDay.

This is the first time in almost ten years that GameDay has been in Austin to cover a UT game. However, GameDay did make an appearance last year at the Cotton Bowl when the Longhorns played their rival Oklahoma.

Matthew McConaughey will even be joining GameDay. He announced his appearance on the show in a tweet on Thursday.

Dear Longhorn Nation, LSU is coming to our backyard on the 40 and its time to get it on!!! I'll be the guest picker on ESPN’s @CollegeGameDay this Saturday before the game. ESPN at 8am CT. OWN IT. Hook Em, mcConaughey — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) September 5, 2019

Tickets for the game are averaging more than $500 apiece on resale sites such as Stubhub and SeatGeek. Some tickets are even selling for as much as $10,000.

A SeatGeek spokesperson said 75% of the people looking at the tickets on their website are Texans, and 8% are from Louisiana.

Fans who don’t want to spend that much on one game but still want to enjoy game day festivities can enjoy the game from outside of the festival thanks to Longhorn City Limits.

The event will be located on the LBJ Library lawn and will offer an abundance of food and drink options.