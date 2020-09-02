UIL could punish schools for failing to require masks and social distance at football games

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University Interscholastic League is warning school districts across Texas of possible sanctions if newly-released risk-mitigation guidelines are not being met at football games and other school-sponsored events.

The latest update comes after images and videos circulated the first weekend of high school football of people in stands failing to wear masks and/or social distance.

One of the first bullets in the latest release of guidelines explicitly states fan expectations for wearing face coverings:

“All employees, parents, visitors and students 10 years of age or older must wear face coverings or face shields upon entry to an area where UIL activities are being conducted and when not actively practicing or playing in the contest, unless an exception listed below applies.” University Interscolastic League

Exceptions listed include people with medical conditions or disabilities, when eating or drinking, when swimming, when maintaining proper social distancing and any reason indicated under Executive Order GA-29.

In an email to KXAN Wednesday afternoon, the UIL confirmed that District Executive Committees and/or State Executive Committee can impose penalties following allegations of failing to adhere to risk-mitigation guidelines.

Penalties brought down by a District Executive Committee may include, but are not limited to, reprimands, public reprimands, forfeitures, disqualifications and suspensions for member schools.

