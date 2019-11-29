Turnovers, missed kicks doom Dallas Cowboys in 26-15 Thanksgiving loss to Bills

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys leads the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

DALLAS (KXAN) — Jason Garrett’s future as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys has dominated headlines over the last week. After Thanksgiving, those rumors aren’t going anywhere.

Cowboy fans who settled down with their turkey, stuffing and sides expecting a victory instead watched their team go down 26-15 at home against the Buffalo Bills. The 11-point defeat was Dallas’ biggest this season.

Turnovers on the offensive side of the ball and two missed field goals cost Dallas dearly as they struggled to put up points against a talented Bills defense.

With the scores tied up at 7-7 late in the second quarter, Buffalo took the lead with a trick play that caught the Cowboy defense off guard. In the end, wide receiver John Brown threw downfield to a wide open Devin Singletary, giving the Bills a 13-7 lead at the half.

Dallas’ comeback attempt was ruined by a series of bad mistakes. Dak Prescott had no problem moving the ball – he finished with 355 passing yards – but he had problems holding on to it.

Prescott was responsible for two turnovers. He fumbled twice – one was recovered by Buffalo – and had a pass intercepted by defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.

Even when the Cowboys drove downfield, they left plenty of points on the field, with Brett Maher missing two crucial kicks.

On the other side of the field, Bills quarterback Josh Allen played a mistake-free game, throwing a touchdown to former Cowboy Cole Beasley and adding a score on the ground as Buffalo pulled away from Dallas after halftime.

Prescott threw a late touchdown to Bryant – Ventell, not Dez – and hit Jason Witten on the two-point conversion, but those mistakes on offense and special teams ended all hopes of a comeback.

Despite losing three of their last four games, it’s not all bad for Dallas. Their 6-6 record is still good enough for first place in a weak NFC East.

Next week, the Cowboys go back on the road to face another 6-6 team, the Chicago Bears.