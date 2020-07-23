Tom Herman optimistic about about playing this fall as team’s positive case numbers dwindle

HOUSTON (KXAN) — While virtually speaking to the Touchdown Club of Houston on Thursday, Tom Herman sounded optimistic about the prospect of playing a season this fall.

“I think so,” Herman said when asked if there would be football this fall. “Right now, our marching orders are to prepare as if we’re gonna kick the ball off on September fifth. We’re gonna do that to the best of our ability until they tell us to pivot and plan for something else, but right now, everything that we do in our program is to get ready for a football game on September fifth.”

He added, though, that he doesn’t know, leaving that final decision up to the likes of public health officials, school presidents and athletic directors and conference commissioners.

Part of the reason for his rosy outlook, though, is what’s going on with his team. As many as 15 players tested or were presumed positive for the coronavirus during the first two weeks of on-boarding last month. But those numbers have improved in recent weeks.

“I know our positive numbers have dropped dramatically, to the point where, I’m not allowed to say numbers, but almost non-existent, at this point,” Herman said.