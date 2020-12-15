Texas football cleared to return to outdoor team activities

MANHATTAN, KS – DECEMBER 05: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns looks on during pre-game workouts, prior to a game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on December 5, 2020 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas football team has been cleared to return to outdoor team activities on Tuesday. Texas had to shut down all football activities on Dec. 6 because of COVID-19 issues following its game at Kansas State.

Texas will receive its bowl bid on Sunday and could play as early as Dec. 29 — those are the dates of the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio and the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

There is still a slim chance that Texas could play in the Big 12 Championship game if either Iowa State or Oklahoma could not play because of COVID-19 issues. In that case Texas would be the first replacement based on Big 12 standings and tie breakers.

On Monday, junior defensive end Joseph Ossai became the fifth player to declare for the NFL draft and opt out of the bowl game. Ossai, along with offensive lineman Sam Cosmi and safety Caden Sterns, will also forgo their senior seasons at Texas.

Wednesday is the start of the early national signing period. Texas has 18 commitments in their 2021 class including Austin High quarterback Charles Wright, who is expected to sign that afternoon.