Sam Ehlinger says he’s returning for 2020 season

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws against Louisiana Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns will have their Senior QB1 under center in 2020. Sam Ehlinger announced tonight, via social media, that he will play his Senior season at Texas.

Before Texas played in the Alamo Bowl, Ehlinger acknowledged that he filled out paperwork for the NFL, and received information from the draft advisory board. However, with tonight’s announcement, Ehlinger has put to bed the notion of leaving Austin to pursue a future in the National Football League.

In 2019, Ehlinger threw for 3,663 yards and 32 touchdowns while leading the Longhorns to an 8-5 overall record.

Texas will also have another high profile player returning for the 2020 season, Offensive Lineman Samuel Cosmi also announced that he will return to the forty acres to continue his career.