Reports: Mike McCarthy hired as new Dallas Cowboys head coach

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy watches the team’s NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. The Cleveland Browns didn’t even talk to Mike McCarthy on their last coaching search. He was at the top of their list this time around. The former Green Bay coach is meeting Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam as Cleveland begins its latest quest to find the right coach after so many failed attempts. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Reports from national media members are saying the Dallas Cowboys will hire Mike McCarthy to replace Jason Garrett as head coach.

FOX Sports reporter Jay Glazer was first with the news, and it has since been confirmed by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and other football writers.

McCarthy spent 2019 away from being a head coach after he was fired by the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

In Green Bay, McCarthy was 125-77-2 in 13 seasons and won Super Bowl XLV in 2010. He led the Packers as only the second-ever No. 6 playoff seed to win a Super Bowl that season, but owns just a 10-8 postseason record.

McCarthy made the playoffs nine times (eight consecutively) with the Packers and won six division titles.

McCarthy replaces Jason Garrett, who was fired Sunday after nine seasons with the team.