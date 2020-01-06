Reports: Mike McCarthy hired as new Dallas Cowboys head coach

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Reports from national media members are saying the Dallas Cowboys will hire Mike McCarthy to replace Jason Garrett as head coach.
FOX Sports reporter Jay Glazer was first with the news, and it has since been confirmed by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and other football writers.
McCarthy spent 2019 away from being a head coach after he was fired by the Green Bay Packers in 2018.
In Green Bay, McCarthy was 125-77-2 in 13 seasons and won Super Bowl XLV in 2010. He led the Packers as only the second-ever No. 6 playoff seed to win a Super Bowl that season, but owns just a 10-8 postseason record.
McCarthy made the playoffs nine times (eight consecutively) with the Packers and won six division titles.
McCarthy replaces Jason Garrett, who was fired Sunday after nine seasons with the team.