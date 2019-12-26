Report: Yurcich to be UT’s next offensive coordinator

In this Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 photo, Mike Yurcich, Oklahoma State offensive coordinator, watches warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Southeastern Louisiana in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It appears Tom Herman has his new offensive coordinator, but will not announce it for a few days. Brett McMurphy from Stadium Network tweeted on Thursday that Ohio State passing game coordinator Mike Yurcich is expected to be named Texas offensive coordinator next week. Ohio State plays Clemson on Saturday in the College Footbal playoff semifinal Fiesta Bowl.

Herman removed offensive coordinator Tim Beck from that position on December 8th, Beck remains on the staff coaching the quarterbacks. Yurcich has been at Ohio State one season after six years at Oklahoma State as offensive coordinator. Yurcich was nominated for the Broyles award as the nations top assistant coach twice while in Stillwater.

Ohio State leads the nation in scoring at 48.7 points per game and sophomore quarterback, Justin Fields, is 4th in the nation in passing efficiency, throwing for 2,953 yards with 40 touchdown passes and just one interception.

Herman named Chris Ash defensive coordinator on Dec. 17. Texas will report to San Antonio on Friday to begin Alamo Bowl preparations leading up to their Dec. 31 game against Utah.