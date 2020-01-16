Baylor hires Dave Aranda to be next head coach

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 file photo, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda runs on the field against Arkansas in an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La. Baylor is finalizing a deal to make LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda the new coach of the Bears, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school was not ready to make any official announcement on Matt Rhule’s successor.(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN)–Baylor has found it’s head coach, 43 year old Dave Aranda has been hired after four years as defensive coordinator at new national champion LSU. Before his time at LSU Aranda built his reputation as one of the top defensive minds at Wisconsin from 2013-2015.

“I’m excited to get started as a Baylor Bear,” Aranda said. “From the outside looking in, I was so impressed watching Baylor play. Seeing the unity of the team and the togetherness of their play really illustrated a strong culture. After meeting Mack Rhoades, talking with President Livingstone and seeing Baylor’s alignment from top down you can see why they have been so successful. I’m ready to touch down in Waco and get to work.”



Please welcome new Baylor Football head coach



𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮



Aranda will take over a program that Rhule built into Big 12 title contender in his three years before taking the Carolina Panthers job.

“Today is an exciting day for Baylor,” Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades said. “Dave is a special person who loves football and his student-athletes, is highly intellectual, and is a great mission fit for both Baylor Athletics and the University at large. Along with demonstrated success on the field, Dave shares in our vision of Preparing Champions for Life and our collective commitment to live by One Standard and in One Accord. We look forward to him carrying those values forward as the next leader of our football program. Join me in welcoming Dave, Dione, Jaelyn, Jordyn and Ronin to Waco.”



Aranda has some Big 12 ties, he was a graduate assistant at Texas Tech from 1999-2001 and was a college teammate of Texas head coach Tom Herman at Cal Lutheran University.