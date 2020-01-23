Longhorns to meet Texas State for first time since 1930

SAN ANTONIO, TX – DECEMBER 31: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns arrives prior to the Valero Alamo Bowl game against the Utah Utes at the Alamodome on December 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Central Texas college football showdown, that hasn’t happened since 1930, will hit Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium to open the 2026 season.

University of Texas at Austin vice president and athletic director Chris Del Conte announced the Longhorns will host Texas State University in the first game of the 2026 season.

Del Conte also announced two other nonconference games to complete schedules for 2022 and 2023. The Longhorns will host Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3, 2022 and Wyoming on Sept. 16, 2023.

It will be the first time in 96 years Texas State and Texas faceoff since the teams met for the first and only time. At that time, Texas State was named the Southwest Texas State Teachers College. The Longhorns won 36-0 in Austin.

The Texas State matchup complete the 2026 nonconference schedule for the Longhorns with games again Ohio State (Sept. 12) and UT-San Antonio (Sept. 19).

Texas nonconference games in 2022, all at home:

vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Sept. 3

vs. Alabama, Sept. 10

vs. UT-San Antonio, Sept. 17

2023

vs. Rice, Sept. 2

at Alabama, Sept. 9

vs. Wyoming, Sept. 16

2026