How COVID-19 is changing the Red River Showdown

DALLAS (KXAN) — Thousands of University of Texas fans are headed to Dallas for the Red River Showdown between the Longhorns and the University of Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Ken Capps, UT ’82, and his family show their UT pride.

Among them, Ken Capps graduated from the University of Texas in 1982. This weekend will make his 42nd straight TX-OU game in Red River Showdown history.

“On a regular TX-OU Saturday, you’ve got the rides, the Midway, all the concessions, but that’s going to be different this year. But to me this is still the best college football game in America,” Capps said.

The time-honored tradition at the State Fair of Texas, has been played at the State Fair since 1929.

With an 11 a.m. kickoff, the State Fair is urging fans to arrive early, with entry gates opening at 9 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s game is limited to 25% capacity.

Typically, there are usually more than 92,000 fans in the stadium. This year, there will be less than 25,000.

Both universities issued mobile tickets to fans which will get scanned when fans enter through an assigned gate. All fans have to wear a mask except when they are eating or drinking. But unlike UT home games — students in the stands are not required to get a COVID-19 test.

“We will allow groups that are together to sit together and people that are not part of the same parties are asked to social distance,” said Karissa Condoianis, Senior Vice President – Public Relations, State Fair of Texas.

Condoianis’ team of State Fair employees will oversee enforcement of COVID-19 protocols with the help of on-site security officers.

