High school prospects hope to impress colleges at area showcase

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the pandemic has slowed down the recruiting process for high school football players, Anthony Williams is hoping to give area prospects a boost with Friday’s Texas Football Showcase.

Williams joined Roger Wallace on More than the Score to talk about the scouting combine. It’ll run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Round Rock Multipurpose Center. Social distancing and masks will be required at all times.

Players will also have the option to participate virtually while still getting their drills timed and recorded for coaches to see.

In the chat, Williams also addresses the importance of players keeping their expectations realistic, pointing out that not everyone will get a scholarship to Texas. Instead, players need to maximize their own potential and make the most of any opportunity they get.