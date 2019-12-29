Ehlinger to get NFL draft information

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN)– Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger said on Sunday that he will get information from the NFL draft advisory committee about his draft stock. The junior spoke to the media prior to Tuesday’s Alamo Bowl against Utah, but did not elaborate on his future plans. “I’m not spending any time thinking about it to tell you the truth,” Ehlinger said. “I want to win the bowl game and so I’ll probably evaluate and think about things from there.” Ehlinger has until January 17th to apply for the draft which begins April 23rd

Ehlinger has passed for 3,462 yards with 29 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Ehlinger His completion percentage is slightly up from his sophomore season at 65% compared to 64% last season when he threw for 25 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Ehlinger got off to a blazing start to this season completing 72 percent of his passes with 15 touchdowns with just one interception.

Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Sam Cosmi also filed paper for his draft status.

Texas is trying to finish the season 8-5 and win their third consecutive bowl game.