Chux Nwabuko leading workouts for football players during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As college football players prepare to return to their respective campuses for voluntary summer workouts, Chux Nwabuko has been making sure they stay in shape while back home.

As the lead trainer for Chux Speed, Nwabuko, whose son is a sophomore running back at Texas Tech, has been trying to make the transition for his athletes as smooth as possible from potentially limited workouts during the pandemic to full-blown workouts with college strength staffs.

“It has to be balanced between where they have been and where we’re trying to take [them], the understanding of how long they’ve missed or how long they haven’t,” Nwabuko said.

Cedar Ridge product and current Baylor receiver Jaylen Ellis has had to get creative with his workouts when he hasn’t been with Nwabuko.

“It’s hard because you’re not doing the same stuff you’re doing at school,” Ellis said. “You’re not getting that same type of grind, that same type of work. and you’re not getting pushed to do it. It’s kinda on your own free will. But you got to kind of maintain so you got to run on your own, you got to live on your own, you can’t really get to use anything. I have a backpack on, I’ll throw some stuff in there it make heavy and squat with that. You gotta do what you can.”

For Curley Young, a freshman linebacker at Cal and Hendrickson grad, it’s not so much about staying in shape as it is getting used to playing football again after the pandemic wiped out spring practices around the country.

“As far as being in shape, I feel like everything will be fine,” Young said. “I feel like everyone’s gonna have to get the feel again for playing, for being in pads and stuff, but other than that, I feel like it’ll be all right.”