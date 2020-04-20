Woman volunteers over 100 hours at food bank during pandemic; another distribution Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Food Bank will host a drive-thru food distribution event on Monday at Del Valle High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The food distribution event is expected to feed around 1,500 families — many of whom are struggling because of the pandemic. The food bank depends on the community’s donations and volunteers ready to lend a hand.

Volunteers like Kelly Hoover who said when she heard Mr. Rogers say, “always look for the helpers.” Hoover knew she wanted to be someone people could turn to in their time of need.

"It's a completely different feeling than watching from the outside," Hoover said.









Kelly Hoover volunteers at the Central Texas Food Bank warehouse. (Source: Central Texas Food Bank)

The AmeriCorps volunteer works with preschoolers at an area school. Hoover said some of the students face food insecurity. That’s why when Hoover’s school closed in March she looked for a new way to help.

“Where can I be of service?” she asked herself. “And, the food bank was fresh on my mind.”

Hoover volunteered at the Central Texas Food Bank in January with her AmeriCorps group. She knew the need for food during the pandemic would be crucial.

“One of the biggest factors in how this time is going to feel for families is their food security,” she said. “Are (families) going to look back on this as kind of a strange interruption to their routine or are they going to look back as we were really terrified and struggled every single day to think about our basic survival? That’s where food came in for me and that’s why I immediately turned to the food bank.”

Since Kelly started volunteering in mid-March she’s volunteered over 100 hours. She tells KXAN she’s not worried about her safety. Hoover said the food bank volunteers are taking all the necessary safety precautions during the pandemic.

KXAN is helping raise money for the food bank. Just one dollar can provide four meals.