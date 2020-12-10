Virtual ‘Stuff the Bus’ food drive taking donations online to help those in need

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Help “Stuff the Bus” to make sure those in need get proper meals this holiday season.

Capital Metro, along with Whole Foods Market and the Central Texas Food Bank, are teaming up to put on the food drive, and it has a virtual adjustment to it — like almost everything in 2020.

Donations can be made online at the event’s website or on the event’s Amazon Wish List. They can also be made in any Austin-area Whole Foods Market by going to any register marked “Feed4More.”

The locations of the Whole Foods Markets are:

Arbor Trails (4301 W. William Cannon Dr.)

Bee Cave (12601 Hill Country Blvd.)

Domain (11920 Domain Dr.)

Lamar (525 N Lamar Blvd.)

Gateway (9607 Research Blvd.)

East Austin (901 E 5 th St. Ste)

St. Ste) Cedar Park (5001 183A Rd., Cedar Park)

This is the ninth year for the event, and Capital Metro CEO and President Randy Clarke said the agency’s mission is to serve the community.

“Especially this year, we are thankful to partner with the Central Texas Food Bank and Whole Foods Market during the holidays in order to serve our community members who need our help the most,” Clarke said.

The Central Texas Food Bank has been in overdrive throughout the pandemic, met with its highest demand ever as more people become food insecure and seek help due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the need for our services at record levels, every donation to Stuff the Bus and the Whole Foods Market Feed4More in-store register-drive will help feed our hungry neighbors during this holiday season and beyond,” said Derrick Chubbs, president and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank.

The food bank is also holding a drive-through food distribution event from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thursday at the Travis County Expo Center.