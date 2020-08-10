Starbucks gives Central Texas Food Bank $55K for mobile food pantry program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Coffee giant Starbucks gave $55,000 to the Central Texas Food Bank to help support the food bank’s mobile pantry program, the organization said Monday.

Derrick Chubbs, the food bank’s president and CEO, said that one in seven people in Central Texas struggle with hunger, and this grant will help sustain its mobile pantry program that served more than 4.9 million pounds of staple foods last year.

“We are proud to partner with Starbucks and Feeding America® to ensure that people who struggle with hunger have access to wholesome meals. This grant exemplifies what we can accomplish when we work together,” Chubbs said.

The money will help the food bank sustain he program across its 21-county service area while “continuing to adapt the program for safely distributing food during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the organization said in a press release.

Jane Maly, the social impact manager for Starbucks, said the grant “goes beyond our food donation partnership to reach even more families in need closer to where they live.”

Starbucks has reinvested $1 million to support mobile foot pantry programs for 13 food banks across the country, the press release said.