Next Central Texas Food Bank distribution at Del Valle High School on Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Coming off the highest-attended distribution day it has ever had, the Central Texas Food Bank is holding another one Thursday for families in need.

Saturday’s event at Nelson Field served more than 2,300 families, and the food bank will set up shop again at Del Valle High School, 5201 Ross Road, starting at 1 p.m.

Thursday’s event will run for three hours until 4 p.m. There’s a list of all remaining Central Texas Food Bank distribution days for May on our website.

Just $1 can help provide a family with four meals. You can donate to the Central Texas Food Bank through the KXAN website.