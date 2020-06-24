Food bank moving Thursday’s drive-thru event to June 30 at different location

The Central Texas Food Bank is having a distribution event Thursday at the Toney Burger Center. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday’s food distribution event by the Central Texas Food Bank has been postponed and moved from its original location, the organization said Wednesday.

The new drive-thru event will be from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., June 30 at the Travis County Exposition Center, located at 7311 Decker Lane. Thursday’s originally scheduled event at Nelson Field will not take place. The Austin Independent School District is using Nelson Field as one of its three venues for Class of 2020 graduation walks through Thursday.

Paul Gaither, the food bank’s marketing and communications director, says he will announce the July food distribution schedule soon.

