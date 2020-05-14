Food bank experiences spike in first-time clients; another distribution to be held Thursday

Jessica pictured with some of her little ones. (Courtesy: Jessica Haws-Mackey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Food Bank is experiencing a spike in first-time clients during the coronavirus pandemic, facing an 86% growth from March to April.

“Our need spiked in a big way in this community, and the number of people coming to our distributions skyrocketed,” said Mark Jackson, the food bank’s chief development officer.

Donations have already surpassed all the donations received in 2019. April’s donations alone were 10 times higher than in years past. However, the spike in donations does not mean the food bank has extra cash. Jackson said every year, the need has grown.

“On average, we were spending about $25,000 a week to supplement food,” Jackson said. “Now, we’re spending about $200,000 a week.”

The need last month was 57% greater than last April.

First time client Jessica Haws-Mackey said she never anticipated needing the food bank until the coronavirus pandemic began to change her life.

“It did start to have an impact,” she said. “The hours started changing at my job, so I wasn’t making as much as I used to.”

The working mother-of-five said there were times she was already struggling to keep food on the table before the pandemic.

“We can eat beans and tortillas, we’ll be fine,” she said she used to think.

For a long time, Haws-Mackey said she hesitated to seek help.

“I guess I felt ashamed,” she said, “because I thought, ‘I can do this,’ but I also thought, ‘I do need the help.'”

When Haws-Mackey showed up to drive-thru food distribution in March, she realized she was not alone when she saw the long lines of cars.

“At least I know I am not by myself, struggling, trying to make ends meet,” she said.

Haws-Mackey was shocked at the amount of food she received. She food donations included frozen meat, peanut butter, canned vegetables and beans.

“Those were big packs of chicken,” she said.

She’s thankful for the community’s generosity.

The food bank is holding another drive-thru distribution event beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday at Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Drive.