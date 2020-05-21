Central Texas Food Bank’s distribution is Thursday at Del Valle HS; help us hit $1 million in donations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Food Bank is back Thursday at Del Valle High School for another drive-through food distribution event.

Emergency food boxes will be given out from 1-4 p.m. at the high school, located at 5201 Ross Road in Del Valle.

The event after this one is from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on May 28 at the Toney Burger Center in Sunset Valley.

The community support for the food bank has been tremendous during the COVID-19 pandemic, and your donations are helping to make these events happen and succeed.

KXAN has teamed up with the food bank to raise money, and we’re close to raising more than $1 million. You can help us reach the milestone by making a donation, and to help us keep #FeedingCTX.