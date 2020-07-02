Central Texas Food Bank selected as beneficiary for 2021 3M Half Marathon in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Food Bank has been selected by the 3M Foundation as the beneficiary for the 27th annual 3M Half Marathon, scheduled for January 17, 2021 in Austin.

The 3M Foundation says this grant will allow the Central Texas Food Bank to continue

its mission of leading the community in the fight against hunger as COVID-19 affects communities across the area.

“We’re thrilled to be named as beneficiary of the 2021 3M Half Marathon,” said Mark Jackson, Chief Development Officer of the Central Texas Food Bank, in a statement. “Responding to the unprecedented need created by the COVID-19 pandemic has stretched our resources to the limit, so every dollar donated will help us in our ongoing mission of providing nutritious food for our neighbors in need.”

The foundation described the selection of the Central Texas Food Bank as the “perfect match” for how it wants to help Central Texas during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the grant, the Central Texas Food Bank will have a booth at the expo and support an aid station on race day. When you register online for the 3M Half Marathon, you have the opportunity to add an additional donation to support the Central Texas Food Bank.

The Central Texas Food Bank helps nearly 50,000 people each week through its partners and mobile food pantries while serving 21 counties in Central Texas.